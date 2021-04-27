Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

