Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.24% of Gannett worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gannett by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

