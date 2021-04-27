Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.60. 33,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,878,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $643.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

