Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IT stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $200.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.
