Gary Charles Robb Sells 10,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00.

CORT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 482,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

