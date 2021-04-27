GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOP. B. Riley raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
