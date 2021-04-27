GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOP. B. Riley raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

