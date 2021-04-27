GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.