Gateley (LON:GTLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). 219,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 128,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.20 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

