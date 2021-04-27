Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 6,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 60,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

In related news, Director Edie Rodriguez bought 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,998. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

