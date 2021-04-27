GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.