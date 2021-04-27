GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.66

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,240 shares traded.

GEAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

