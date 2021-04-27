Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.52 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $127.06 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

