Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $127.73 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $127.73 million and $10.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

