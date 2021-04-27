Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce sales of $48.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $52.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $49.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $228.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $262.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,660,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,107,420. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

