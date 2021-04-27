Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $380.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.08.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.20. Generac has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.