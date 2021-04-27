General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102,391 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 4.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of General Dynamics worth $126,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.38. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

