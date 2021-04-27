General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.
General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 149,036,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.
In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
