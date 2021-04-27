General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 149,036,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.