General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,409,906. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.