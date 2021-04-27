General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.