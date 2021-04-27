Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Sells $351,000.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 11,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

