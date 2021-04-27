Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.91. 1,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.