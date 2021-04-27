Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 890,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,310. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

