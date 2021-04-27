Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

