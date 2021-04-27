Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,617.23

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,617.23 ($60.32) and traded as high as GBX 5,220 ($68.20). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,190 ($67.81), with a volume of 68,414 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Genus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,069.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,617.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Insiders purchased a total of 1,003 shares of company stock worth $4,840,680 over the last ninety days.

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.