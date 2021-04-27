GeoDB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,969.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $287,969.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.