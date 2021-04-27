George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.42

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.42 and traded as high as C$112.56. George Weston shares last traded at C$111.86, with a volume of 75,286 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.42.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,143,612.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. Insiders have sold a total of 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 in the last quarter.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

