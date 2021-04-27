German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Shares of GABC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

