GeyserCoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $29,359.97 and $15.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120,814.18 or 2.19846180 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,484,565 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

