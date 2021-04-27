GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.70

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.70 ($23.18) and last traded at €19.60 ($23.06), with a volume of 152714 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.44 ($21.69).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.93 and a 200-day moving average of €13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

