Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Giant has a market cap of $205,308.61 and $26.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004604 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

