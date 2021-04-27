Gifto Price Reaches $0.0816 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and $38.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.