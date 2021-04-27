Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of -146.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

