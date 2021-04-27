Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.06

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

