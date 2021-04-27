Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.48. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8,791 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$59.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.