Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.48. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8,791 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$59.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

