Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $4.28. Glencore shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 104,711 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.