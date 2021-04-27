Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.14.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

