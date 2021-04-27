Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $14.01. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 267,982 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $505.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.