Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.01. 4,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.