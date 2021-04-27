GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $968,440.72

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $968,440.72 and approximately $5,324.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,247.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.04768349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00473373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $886.15 or 0.01603966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00731104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00521079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00431899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004244 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

