Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 2,357,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,196,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSAT. Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

