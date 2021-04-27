GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.33. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 5,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.