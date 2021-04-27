Globus Medical (GMED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

