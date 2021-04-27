GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLYC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 1,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.46.

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

