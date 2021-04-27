Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.53

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 9003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $894.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

