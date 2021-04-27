Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. 365,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,752. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

