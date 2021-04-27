Golden Goose 1-Day Volume Hits $217,564.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.71 million and $217,564.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

