Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.48. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 11,524 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$89.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.