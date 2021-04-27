GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $458,517.79 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $458,517.79 and approximately $2,642.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006571 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

