Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 37,691 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

