Gossip Coin (GOSS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $21,644.87 and $23.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 313.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars.

